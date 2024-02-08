Dame Silvia Cartwright and Frances Joychild KC discuss the independent inquiry on the sexual abuse that has occurred at Dilworth School. Video / NZ Herald

An investigation into one of the country’s most prestigious schools’ employment of a staffer who had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student from another school has found its handling of the allegations was “poor” and its induction process too informal.

The independent report by barrister Janna McGuigan confirmed the teacher did not engage in inappropriate behaviour with Christ’s College students, but the school should have conducted its own investigation and considered standing him down in the meantime.

The teacher, legally known as Taurapa but previously known as Connor Taurapa Matthews, was employed as a te reo Māori teacher at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School in Christchurch in 2018.

He was simultaneously a house tutor residing in a boarding house at Christ’s College, which has a strong relationship with Rangi Ruru.

Over the course of a year, Taurapa engaged in a relationship with the Year 12 student. Both Taurapa and the teenager were heavily involved in performing arts at the school.

He did not engage in the Teacher’s Disciplinary Tribunal process, other than filing a statement denying a romantic relationship occurred.

The tribunal did not accept his denials and ruled the victim’s entire account had been proven.

“This type of conduct strikes at the heart of the teacher-student relationship. It is at the most serious end of serious misconduct cases that come before the Tribunal.”

His registration as a teacher was cancelled.

McGuigan’s investigation found Christ’s College did not comply with its health and safety obligations in respect of its two staff who initiated complaints about him and left them in a vulnerable and unacceptable situation whilst Taurapa remained on campus.

“Communication, documentation, and disclosure of Taurapa’s behaviour within the school was poor, especially in relation to Taurapa’s inappropriate behaviour with Ms Y that should have been reported to the Teaching Council,” a summary of the investigation said.

However, the report said the school could not have done more to bring the allegations raised by its staff members about the conduct of Taurapa with a student at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School to that school’s attention.

The school has accepted all the key findings and the 14 recommendations made by McGuigan.

Those recommendations included having a formal application, reference checking and interview process for prospective residential tutors to identify any red flags about child protection risks.

Establishing a confidential bullying reporting mechanism, compulsory child safety training for tutors and looking at the school’s HR department’s ability to deal with serious complaints were also recommended.

The school’s board chairman, Hugh Lindo, said the school had also asked consulting company Child Matters to independently audit its current recruitment policies and procedures.

“Child Matters has confirmed that our current child protection framework is robust and adhering to best practice.”

Lindo said many of the recommendations had now been implemented.

He acknowledged the strength of the survivors who gave evidence against the man to the Teaching Council investigation and said they were “profoundly sorry” to those who were not safe with Taurapa on campus.

“We also recognise the role of our two staff who initiated the complaints against Taurapa. We thank them for their courage in making the original complaints and apologise to them for the difficulties they experienced because Taurapa remained on our campus.”

