He said they were not yet on scene, but a large number of crews had been called because it’s thought to be icy on the road.
Lyford said one vehicle was involved.
Police said in a statement: “Police ask drivers to avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible. Police ask people to drive to the conditions and consider black ice during cold times of the day.”
Hato Hone St John said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident on Athol Five Rivers Highway at 8.26am.
Two operations managers, three ambulances, a PRIME responder, and first response unit are in attendance.
Details on patient statuses will follow, a spokesperson said.
