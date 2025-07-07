A bus has crashed on Athol Five Rivers Highway near Lowther in Southland this morning. Image / Google Maps

A bus has crashed on a Southland highway after reports of black ice on the road.

The southbound lane of the Athol Five Rivers Highway, in Lowther, is closed.

One person is seriously injured and three people have minor injuries.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Simon Lyford said crews from Athol, Winton, Lumsden, Mossburn and Garston are responding.