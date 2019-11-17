Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on a six-day tour of New Zealand. Follow live today as they travel around Auckland.

12:00pm

Cheers filled the Wesley Community Centre gym as a group of dancers performed for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.



The Prince could be seen tapping his feet as both Charles and Camilla smiled as the dance group performed in front of them.

Taking a seat on the floor, the dance group quickly burst into song as dozens of people inside the gym embraced the group with large smiles and grabbing snaps of the dance.

The Duchess was presenter a necklace after the performance by a young girl who embraced her in a big hug - much to Camilla's delight.

Earlier the pair toured the centre and meeting community groups who use the centre.

The Prince walked through the centre, talking briefly with a number of organisations, including Creative Collaborative Customs. The Prince spoke quietly, engaged in each conversation before quickly moving on.

The Prince of Wales presents a bicycle to local refugee woman Amina Shanko during his visit the Wesley Community Centre in Mount Roskill. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Prince Charles was gifted a printed white tee-shirt from Creative Collaborative Customs, which he was thankful for but unsure whether he'd fit it - sharing a chuckle with workers.

Then he was invited to create a printed shirt for himself, and given a hands-on run-through of what to do.

Moving on, Prince Charles talked with staff from RYZ FM who even played a Bob Marley track for the royal on his request.

A spokesman from RYZ FM said Prince Charles as the first royal he had met. "He was easy to talk to and said a lot in a short period of time. We even talked about house prices."

Elsewhere, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, sits at a table with young children making arts and crafts.

Prince Charles pats a dog at the Wesley Community Centre in Mount Roskill. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Camilla created a Christmas ornament - it was pink with yellow feathers and dazzling glitter.

"You're an expert," she was told by her instructor.

11:15am

Drizzly weather wasn't enough to deter dozens of royal fans from watching Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, lay a wreath at the Mt Roskill War Memorial Park this morning.

A swarm of people stood quiet in anticipation as a drum roll rang out over the park, followed by the New Zealand National Anthem. Deputy Labour Party leader Kelvin Davis joined the royals.

Prince Charles took on the elements while his wife Camilla was handed a clear umbrella to fight off the rain. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Following the anthem, Charles lay a wreath at the memorial. Pausing for a moment of reflection, the Last Post was played with the New Zealand and Niuean flags lowered to half-mast.

Apart from the Last Post being played aloud, only the gusts of wind could be heard as onlookers stood in silence.

The Commonwealth's next King and his wife began their six-day trip yesterday when they arrived at Whenuapai's RNZAF base on a sunny afternoon.

Prince Charles laying a wreath in Mt Roskill. Photo / supplied

Then, onlookers were treated to a royal wave from the future King, before he hopped into a waiting car.

Following the Call of Remembrance and a moments silence, their Royal Highnesses met members of the New Zealand Navy, Army and Air Force before the Duchess of Cornwall placed a floral tribute under the flag of Niue.

Niuean soldiers served alongside their Kiwi counterparts during World War I and a memorial for them is also at the Mt Roskill site.

A quietness lied over the Mt Roskill War Memorial Park while the royals underwent their duties until a choir sang several songs, including Blackbird by the Beatles.

Onlookers, many smiling from ear to ear, took the the rare opportunity to see their Royal Highnesses up close while undergoing the ceremony, several taking photographs and videos on their mobile phones.

Charles and Camilla quietly made their way around the memorial towards gathered returned service-people.

There was a heavy presence of police and security guards in the area but there was no unrest among the crowd.

An elderly woman in the crowd came to the memorial today for her husband's uncle who served during the war.

She had forgotten the royal pair were also attending - but said it would be great to see them up close.

The royals left just as a rain shower blows over the memorial grounds.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at RNZAF Base Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tuesday sees the future King and his wife welcomed at Auckland's Government House, before the Prince meets Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Simon Bridges.

A tour of Auckland's waterfront rounds out Tuesday afternoon.

Tumoil before the Tour

The royals' Kiwi touchdown comes amid a bombshell interview with Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, in which he answered questions about his links to late billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York has been facing questions for months over his ties to Epstein, which intensified after a woman accused Epstein of forcing her to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was only 17.

Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, said she was forced to have sex with the Prince three times - In London, New York and Epstein's private Caribbean island - between 2001 and 2002.