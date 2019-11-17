Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have touched down on Kiwi soil and will be in Auckland until Wednesday.

The royal pair began their six-day trip in the City of Sails, where they arrived at Whenuapai's RNZAF base on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

A line of neatly dressed dignitaries welcomed the two, who shook hands and exchanged pleasantries with Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, among others, on the base's tarmac.

The Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy welcomes Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at RNZAF Base. Photo / Dean Purcell

Onlookers were treated to a royal wave from the future king, before he hopped into a waiting car.

Prince Charles. Photo / Dean Purcell

The couple will visit both the North and South Island, before they part ways as Charles heads to Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands on his way home.

They will make an appearance at Monday morning's wreath-laying ceremony at Mt Roskill War Memorial Park, where the royals will learn of the experience of Niuean soldiers who served during World War I.

The pair will then visit the Wesley Community Centre, before Prince Charles peels away to learn about Critical Design's repurposing of plastic waste into material that can be used to manufacture other products.

A tour of Hunting Lodge Winery precedes a presentation of a Queen's colour at RNZAF's Whenuapai base, replacing the worn Colour presented by the Queen herself during her 1953-54 Royal Tour of Aotearoa.

Tuesday sees the future king and his wife welcomed at Auckland's Government House, before The Prince of Wales meets Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges.

A tour of Auckland's waterfront rounds out Tuesday afternoon.

They will visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Wednesday, the first time in a quarter-century British royals will have set foot on Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

The last royal visit was also by Prince Charles back in 1994, when he took part in Waitangi Day commemorations.

Prince Charles receives a hongi from protest leader Mike Smith during Waitangi celebrations in 1994. Photo / Geoff Dale

Later in the day Charles and Camilla are expected to visit schools and community volunteers in Paihia and Kerikeri.

Friday sees the pair travel to Garden City, for an afternoon public walkabout at Christchurch's Cathedral Square.

The public walkabout continues on Saturday, but this time The Prince of Wales will be alone in Kaikōura.

The royal's kiwi touchdown comes amidst Charles' brother Prince Andrew's latest interview, in which he answered questions about his links to late billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for the first time.

The Duke of York has been facing questions for months over his ties to Epstein, which intensified after a woman accused Epstein of forcing her to have sex with the prince when she was only 17.

Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, said she was forced to have sex with the prince three times: in London, New York and Epstein's private Caribbean island between 2001 and 2002.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts, the woman at the centre of sex allegations against the prince. Photo / Supplied

When questioned by BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis about Giuffre's claims that she dined and danced with him, before having sex with him at a central London house, he replied that it did not happen.

"It didn't happen. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

When asked once again if he remembered meeting Giuffre's, he answered: "No."

Prince Andrew said that he kicked himself on a daily basis for choosing to stay at Epstein's Manhattan mansion after Epstein's conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

"...it was not something that was becoming of a member of the Royal Family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that."

When challenged on his decision, the Prince responded that it was a "convenient place to stay".

"I mean I've gone through this in my mind so many times. At the end of the day, with a benefit of all the hindsight that one can have, it was definitely the wrong thing to do," he said.

"But at the time I felt it was the honourable and right thing to do and I admit fully that my judgement was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable but that's just the way it is."