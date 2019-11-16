A rest home resident was left inconsolable after her family was told the cost of her "premium" room would more than double - meaning she'd have to move.

But the Tauranga facility, Ultimate Care Oakland, has backed down after Herald on Sunday inquiries revealed jacking up the cost breached the 74-year-old's admission agreement.

Charges for extras like an ensuite or garden access is a lucrative income stream for rest homes, with most now offering costlier "premium" rooms.

Lynda Richardson moved into Ultimate Care Oakland in August, after her family checked out several facilities and different rooms. The room she chose was a bit bigger, had an ensuite and cost $9 extra a day.

Her daughter Krystina Richardson budgeted carefully for the $3285 annual cost. Last week she was told the daily charge would soon go up to $20 a day, or $7300 a year.

"I was just in disbelief that this could happen. The room has all mum's furniture from her house, it's got her buffet, her drawers, a fridge-freezer, her own bed and La-Z-Boy chair. All of that would have to go if she was put in a smaller room."

Lynda's beloved cat Tilley had recently died, and the stress took a toll.

She was taken to Tauranga Hospital with suspected lung or heart problems, her daughter said, but those were ruled out and doctors concentrated on treating her anxiety.

"She's just been sobbing her heart out," Richardson said.

"She'd lost weight, and can't keep food down because of the anxiety."

Richardson contacted a community law centre, the DHB, Commerce Commission and Health & Disability Commissioner (HDC). She was also unhappy that on three occasions prior to the notice of price increase a manager took people through the room when her mother was there.

Jill Darcey, general manager operations at the Ultimate Care Group, which runs Ultimate Care Oakland and 19 other facilities, said room viewings only happened with a resident's consent, which she understood was given.

Darcey initially declined to comment on the charges applied to the room, but said a wider review of premium room charges was done after five years of no increases.

Her position changed after the Herald on Sunday sought comment from the NZ Aged Care Association, which represents 90 per cent of rest homes.

Simon Wallace, the association's chief executive, said facilities cannot charge a resident any more than what is agreed in the admission agreement. Charges can be renegotiated when the contract is renewed on July 1 each year.

Wallace brought this to the attention of Ultimate Care Oakland, who subsequently apologised to Richardson and agreed to keep charging $9 extra per day.

"If residents and/or their families have a complaint of this nature, they should first discuss it with the rest home facility manager, then the local DHB and if necessary the HDC. They can also speak to us for clarity on rules relating to these charges," Wallace said.

Darcey said the premium charge was wrongly reassessed by a regional manager who acted above her authority.

"We regret any distress this may have caused, and will be engaging with the resident and family accordingly."

Richardson, whose mother remains in hospital, said that was a good result, but she was braced for the cost to be put up in July next year. She wanted others to be aware of their rights and for more empathy to be shown to older residents, who could take time to settle into new surrounds.

Consumer NZ has previously raised concerns about premium rooms being misrepresented, including the false impression they provide a higher level of care.

Last year the Herald reported on the case of Ruth Schumann, who was refunded after an aged care facility unlawfully charged for her husband's premium room.

District Health Boards have moved to provide more information about premium room rates, a step made soon after the Government agency in charge of the retirement village sector issued a strong warning about confusing contracts presented to residents and their families.

More than 34,000 New Zealanders live in aged care facilities, a number projected to reach 58,000 by 2030.

'Premium' rest home rooms

• Most rest homes now have standard and "premium" rooms. The latter cost extra for features such as an en suite or garden access. This is different to a room having additional services, such as Sky TV.

• Premium room charges are negotiated between the home and resident, and must be clearly specified in the admission agreement. This can be renegotiated when the contract is renewed on July 1 each year.