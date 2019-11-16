A rest home resident was left inconsolable after her family was told the cost of her "premium" room would more than double - meaning she'd have to move.

But the Tauranga facility, Ultimate Care Oakland, has backed down after Herald on Sunday inquiries revealed jacking up the cost breached the 74-year-old's admission agreement.

Charges for extras like an ensuite or garden access is a lucrative income stream for rest homes, with most now offering costlier "premium" rooms.

