Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Aged care

DHBs act over controversial 'premium' room charges at rest homes

Nicholas Jones
By
Investigative Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The public will soon get more information about charges for so-called premium rest home rooms. Photo / 123rf.com

The public will soon get more information about charges for so-called premium rest home rooms. Photo / 123rf.com

Charging rest home residents extra if their room has features like garden access is a big earner for facilities, but there have been concerns over how much information people have about "premium" room costs. Nicholas Jones reports.

Rest homes will give greater transparency about controversial charges for so-called "premium" rooms

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Aged care

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Aged care