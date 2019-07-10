The Government agency in charge of the retirement village sector has hit out at retirement village owners and operators for "confusing contracts" presented to residents and their families.

Troy Churton, Commission For Financial Capability retirement villages national manager, described the contracts as difficult to understand.

"They are so complicated we found that even some lawyers who work in the field could not understand them," Churton said.

The retirement village industry was growing rapidly as the population ages, and villages increasingly include care facilities so they can market themselves as providing a "continuum of care", he said.

More than 70 per cent of villages now have care facilities on site and more than half New Zealand's care beds were on retirement villages sites.

But few residents understand that the independent living part of a village and the care facility operate under different regulatory regimes and different cost structures, Churton said.

The independent living side is regulated by the Retirement Villages Act and monitored by the Retirement Commissioner. But care facilities are under district health boards and monitored by the Health & Disability Commissioner, the statement said.

"A person who buys a license to occupy an independent living unit in a village may think they can move easily into the care facility on-site should they need to, but that's not necessarily the case," Churton said.

The process for moving into care was complex and the resident might face extra charges, he said.

"We believe retirement village operators are not explaining this clearly enough in their marketing and in the contracts they offer to intending residents. There needs to be better disclosure in the marketing and documents that tells consumers really clearly that if they're going to need care in the future, there are different pathways by which they may access that care, each with different cost implications," he said.

A report released by Churton recommends formal changes to the Retirement Village Code of Practice to require retirement village operators to provide greater clarity for people considering moving into a village and to simplify the jargon that could confuse both prospective retirement village residents and their lawyers.

"Every intending resident has to have independent legal advice on the documents they are about to sign. We stress how important it is to look at the terms of transfer between the village and the care facility," Churton said.

His report has gone to the minister responsible for retirement villages Phil Twyford.

In the meantime, consumers are being encouraged to go to www.cffc.org.nz for more information, or ring Seniorline on 0800 725 463.

Churton advises intending residents to ask the operator of the village they're considering moving into about the processes for transferring to its care facility and the different cost implications.