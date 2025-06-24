Privately-owned national retirement business Generus Living Group plans a 125-year leasehold deal with Ngāti Whātua so it can replace its existing but leaky Eastcliffe retirement village with a new $336 million project.
Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust deputy chair Ngarimu Blair and Generus director Graham Wilkinson announced the plans for the25-year-old village at 217 Kupe St, Ōrākei.
The leasehold purchase is conditional on Ministry for the Environment fast-track approval for a replacement village, to be called The Point Mission Bay.
Eastcliffe at Takaparawhau Bastion Point was built in 2000 but suffered severe weathertightness issues.
In 2017, 33 residences were demolished because they leaked and were structurally unsound.
Wilkinson plans 60 new care apartments, including for those with dementia, and a 28-bed geriatric hospital.
Refurbishment of that main building is to begin next year.
“Having care available from the initial stages of village development will provide certainty to village residents for their long-term future,” Wilkinson said.
The Point Mission Bay will include five new interconnected buildings with 250 apartments.
Access will be off Aotea St.
Blair said the partnership with Generus “enables us to realise the full potential of our whenua [land] while ensuring that this development benefits our whānau and the wider community”.
It would bring financial and social benefits to Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, to receive a capital payment and a long-term income stream from a share in the deferred management fees generated by the village.
“Additionally, our whānau will benefit from education, employment and business opportunities. Generus Living will also fund a scholarship for Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei tauira [students] in the health sector,” Blair said.