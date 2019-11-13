If you woke up to drizzle or even heavy rain this morning, don't despair.

Although most of the North Island can expect heavy falls this morning - even potentially some thunder - it won't last all day.

MetService says all the island except Gisborne and Hawke's Bay will see heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms, heading east this morning. That will be followed by showers with hail and possible further thunder.

But Northland, Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty are due to dry out with sun arriving this afternoon and highs of 19C- 20C.

Napier's looking even better with a high of 25C forecast.

For the South Island, except Fiordland and Stewart Island, rain with heavy falls and possible thunderstorms were set to clear early this morning.

Showers with possible hail and thunderstorms are expected from the afternoon.

Thursday's emojicast:



🌦

🌦

🌦🌦

🌦🌦🌦🌦

🌦🌦🌦🌤

🌦🌦🌤

🌦🌦

🌦



🌦🌦

🌧🌦

🌧🌧🌦 🌦

🌦🌧

🌤🌦🌧

🌦🌦🌦

🌧 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 13, 2019

From late afternoon there's a risk of thunderstorms from Waitomo to Wellington, bringing potential heavy rain with intensities of 10-20mm per hour and hail as well as gusty winds.

A low pressure area will move on to the South Island this afternoon which could also bring unstable conditions, forecaster Weatherwatch says.

Thunderstorms are possible in coastal Otago and South Canterbury this afternoon or evening.

Heavy falls with potential thunder this morning but it should be fine by this afternoon. Image / Metservice

Today's weather

Whangārei

A period of morning rain, with heavy and thundery falls, then fine. A few evening showers. Northwesterlies. High 22C, Low 13C

Auckland

A period of morning rain, with heavy and thundery falls, then fine. A few evening showers. Northwesterlies. High 20C, Low 14C

Hamilton

Morning rain with possible thunderstorms, then becoming fine. A few evening showers. Northwesterlies. High 20C, Low 11C

Tauranga

Rain, chance thunderstorms, clearing to fine afternoon. Cloud increasing at night. Northwesterlies. High 21C, Low 13C

New Plymouth

Showers, becoming frequent and possibly squally from evening. Gusty northwesterlies easing this morning. High 18C, Low 12C

Napier

Some morning rain, then fine. Northwesterlies. High 25C, Low 12C

Whanganui

Occasional morning rain then mainly fine. Showers returning evening, possible squally thunderstorms. Gusty northwesterlies easing. High 20C, Low 11C

Wellington

Morning rain, then cloudy periods. A few evening showers with possible squally thunderstorms. Strong northerlies, gusty at first. High 16C, Low 11C

Nelson

Becoming fine this morning. One or two showers from afternoon, becoming more frequent evening with possible thunderstorms. Northerlies. High 18C, Low 8C

Christchurch

Remaining rain clearing early this morning, then showers from afternoon, with possible thunderstorms and winds turning northeasterly. High 18C, Low 7C

Dunedin

Becoming fine early this morning. Showers from early afternoon, with possible thunderstorms and winds turning northeasterly, clearing at night. High 16C, Low 7C