Auckland central city workers are being told to work from home tomorrow if they can as roads remain closed due to the SkyCity convention centre blaze.

It's expected that by 8pm the roof on the building will have fully burned through and smoke will begin to dissipate.

But road closures were expected to remain overnight and through tomorrow's peak, Auckland Transport tweeted this evening.

"If you can work from home tomorrow or from a non-central location, or start work later in the day, we recommend you do so. Please avoid any unnecessary travel."

Road closures for the City Centre Fire are expected to remain in place overnight and through tomorrow morning's peak. If you can work from home tomorrow or from a non-central location, or start work later in the day, we recommend you do so. Please avoid any unnecessary travel. pic.twitter.com/Mep4fyZjeS — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 23, 2019

Parts of Hobson Street, Nelson Street and Wellesley Street remain closed.

Bus services which pass through those streets are being diverted.

Auckland Civil Defence advised motorists to plan their travel and leave extra time.

"Stay safe everyone - we will have another update around 9am tomorrow."

Road closures and diversions will still be in place tomorrow morning, so we advise you to plan your travel into central Auckland and leave extra time.



Stay safe everyone--we will have another update around 9am tomorrow. — Auckland CDEM (@AucklandCDEM) October 23, 2019

Worksafe said that under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, workplaces are required to manage the risks to workers as far as is reasonably practicable. In this situation the fumes from the fire may be a risk to people's health.

Employers' needed to ensure stay away from the fire site and smoke and where possible, allow them to work from home, or at another site within their company, outside of the Auckland CBD.

"Risk will vary depending on workers' proximity, personal susceptibility, variation in materials burning, and ventilation conditions at your place of work.

"If you work in an air-conditioned building or office, seek advice from your building maintenance advisor or a competent person as to whether to turn the air conditioning off, or any other actions to take to prevent smoke entering the building."

We have released information for businesses affected by the SkyCity Convention Centre fire in Auckland 👉 https://t.co/4Dgg97HZBL — WorkSafe New Zealand (@WorkSafeNZ) October 23, 2019

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service said wearing a mask would not stop fine particles of air pollution getting into your mouth or nose.

"If you work in the city and can stay away, please do so. If you have children attending early learning services in the city, please keep them at home.

"Air pollution caused by smoke can be dangerous to health over time, depending on your length and level of exposure. Low dose, short term exposures, however, are unlikely to be harmful."

New routes for city bus services

NX2

From city:

Buses will start trip from Wellesley Street near AUT (7089)

Left Mayoral Drive

Left Wakefield Street

Left Symonds Street

Via Anzac Avenue

Left Customs Street

Via Fanshawe Street

Then as normal

To city:

Buses will use Fanshawe Street motorway off-ramp

Via Customs Street

Right Anzac Avenue

Via Symonds Street

Right Wellesley Street

Buses will end trip at stop on Wellesley Street near AUT (7089)

101

To College Hill:

Victoria Street West as normal

Remain on Victoria Street West

Right Queen Street

Left Wellesley Street East

Then as normal

To Parnell:

Wellesley Street East as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Victoria Street

Continue Victoria Street West past Wellesley Street

Then as normal

22A, 22N, 22R, 221X, 223X, 24B, 24R, 24W, 243X, and 248X bus

To city:

Wellesley Street as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Customs Street

Left Halsey Street

Left Victoria Street

Then as normal

From city:

As normal

82, 802, 923, and 924

To city:

Fanshawe Street as normal

Right Halsey Street

Left Victoria Street

Right Queen Street

Left Wakefield Street

Then as normal

From city:

Wellesley Street as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Victoria Street

Right Halsey Street

Then as normal

75

To city:

Symonds Street as normal

Remain on Symonds Street

Via Anzac Avenue

Left Customs Street

Via Fanshawe Street

Right Halsey Street

Then as normal

From city:

As normal

18, 151X, 171X, 172X, 195X, and 209

To city:

Queen Street as normal

Left Wellesley Street

End trip outside The Civic

From city:

Start trip outside The Civic on Wellesley Street

Left Mayoral Drive

Right Cook Street

Left Hobson Street

Then as normal

106

Buses will depart ANZ Bank bus stop as normal

Left Halsey Street

Right Victoria Street

Left Franklin Road

Then as normal

105

Buses will depart ANZ Bank bus stop as normal

Left Halsey Street

Right Victoria Street

Left Franklin Road

Left Wellington Street

Right Howe Street

Right Karangahape Road

Then as normal

125X, 132, 132X, 133, 133X, and 134

To city:

Nelson Street as normal

Right Cook Street

Via Mayoral Drive

Left Queen Street

Left Mayoral Drive

End trip at Mayoral Drive near Greys Avenue (1364)

From city:

Start trip from Mayoral Drive near Greys Avenue (1364)

Via Mayoral Drive

Via Cook Street

Left Hobson Street

Then as normal

110, and 129

To city:

Queen Street as normal

Remain on Queen Street

Left Mayoral Drive

End trip on Mayoral Drive behind Aotea Centre

From city:

Start trip from Mayoral Drive behind Aotea Square

Right Cook Street

Left Hobson Street

Then as normal

OuterLink bus services

To College Hill:

Wellesley Street East as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Victoria Street

Then as normal

To Parnell:

Victoria Street as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Wellesley Street East

Then as notmal