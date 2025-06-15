How one volunteer makes people feel seen

This National Volunteer Week, we’re reminded that something as simple as a kōrero can make a world of difference.

Right now, more than 41,000 Kiwis are experiencing homelessness, and even more are facing severe hardship – a number that continues to grow. It’s an issue that can feel distant, but the reality is it could affect someone you pass on the street, a colleague, or even a friend.

For Megan, the crisis is deeply personal. She’s been there. Now, she’s doing what she can to help others feel seen.

Every Sunday in Ōtautahi Christchurch, she turns up with a warm smile, a listening ear, and a desire to make a difference.

A nurse by trade and a natural empath by heart, Megan volunteers with Orange Sky Aotearoa – a charity offering free laundry services, warm showers, and, most importantly, connection for people doing it tough.

“I love chatting,” Megan says. “I’m a bit of an extraverted introvert. I don’t get out much, but when I do, I want to connect. I want people to know they matter.”

Her drive to volunteer comes from lived experience. A survivor of abuse and mental illness, she once found herself homeless in the early 2000s.

“I had escaped a situation in Christchurch that was not serving me. I wanted to get as far away as I could and I made my way to the North Island. I had no fixed abode and I didn’t know where to go for help. I ended up sleeping in the gardens of Wellington Hospital,” she shares. “At that time, I didn’t feel seen or safe, and the memory of that experience never left me.”

Years later, when she saw an ad to volunteer for Orange Sky, she reached out immediately. “I just thought, wow, this is amazing. It really brought something home to me.”

Orange Sky offers more than just practical support like free laundry and showers, it creates a safe, non-judgmental space for connection. The service supports communities in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland), Kirikiriroa (Hamilton), Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington), Ōtautahi (Christchurch), Tauranga, and Heretaunga (Hawke’s Bay).

Kat Doughty, Senior Impact Manager for Orange Sky says the volunteers are the heart of Orange Sky. “Every conversation, every load of washing, every moment of connection is only possible because of their time, compassion and commitment. We’re incredibly grateful for them and we always need more people like them. Their impact is powerful, and we simply couldn’t do what we do without them.”

“There’s no hierarchy on shift,” Megan explains. “Sometimes you’re on laundry, other times showers. Everyone pitches in. But really, the magic happens in the conversations.”

Megan sees Orange Sky as much more than a charity, it’s a movement of compassion. “To be useful to others, you’ve got to take care of yourself too,” she says. “Volunteering helps me do that. It reminds me of how a little kindness can go a long way.”

Her lived experience gives her a powerful sense of empathy. “People think those experiencing homelessness just need to pull their socks up. But they don’t know what’s behind the story. Volunteering is about challenging that thinking, looking at people as worthy of your respect, no matter what.”

For Megan, the flexibility of Orange Sky’s shifts fits perfectly around her busy roster. And that’s part of the beauty – volunteers come from all walks of life. You don’t need special skills or experience, just a couple of spare hours a fortnight and a willingness to connect.

“It’s one of the few things I can fit in, and it fills me up emotionally. Every time I leave a shift, I feel like I’ve done something good in my little part of the world. That I’ve helped someone feel seen,” she says.

In a world that can often feel overwhelming, Megan’s story is a powerful reminder that one person, one load of washing, and one genuine kōrero at a time can change lives.

Orange Sky is always looking for volunteers and supporters, whether it’s helping on a shift, donating, or spreading the word. Since launching in Aotearoa in 2018, the charity has delivered over 32,000 loads of laundry, 15,000 warm showers, and 47,000 hours of kōrero.

To find out more, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit orangesky.org.nz