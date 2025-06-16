Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Whangārei shoplifting: Off-duty officer sucker-punched; one offender jailed, one sentenced to community work

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Two men were stopped by a member of the public stealing a vacuum and knives from Briscoes Whangārei. Photo / NZME

Two men were stopped by a member of the public stealing a vacuum and knives from Briscoes Whangārei. Photo / NZME

A member of the public was sucker-punched in broad daylight when he tried to stop two shoplifters making off with a vacuum on a busy Saturday morning.

Now, both offenders have been sentenced – one to prison, the other given a chance to get help.

Martin Hughes, 32, appeared in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime