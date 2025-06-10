Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Prolific shoplifter who reoffended after being bailed 13 times says she ‘stole to survive’

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Bianca Crystal Thomas, 23, was jailed for 21 months when she appeared for sentencing on 42 charges, including theft of groceries, in the Hamilton District Court today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Bianca Crystal Thomas, 23, was jailed for 21 months when she appeared for sentencing on 42 charges, including theft of groceries, in the Hamilton District Court today. Photo / Dean Purcell

A prolific shoplifter with a “major problem” stealing from retail outlets and supermarkets says she was stealing “to survive”.

“I can’t get by on the $120 I get per week from Winz,” Bianca Crystal Thomas told police after being arrested in August last year.

The 23-year-old spent many months of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand