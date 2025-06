The illegal contents of the unaccompanied bag. Photo / Customs

By RNZ

Customs officers at Auckland International Airport have stopped about 25kg of methamphetamine from hitting the streets.

The illicit drug was in an unaccompanied backpack which arrived on a flight from San Francisco, United States on June 14.

The bag was referred to Customs by border partners after some inconsistencies in X-ray imaging.

Upon further inspection, Customs officers located a vacuum-sealed package inside, which tested positive for methamphetamine.