The Government is announcing a crackdown on illicit drugs entering New Zealand with an additional $35 million going towards Customs to fight a rise in organised crime groups.
Customs Minister Casey Costello announced the additional funding for Budget 2025 today, with the $35m set to be released over the next four years.
The new spending will provide Customs with funding for up to 60 additional roles, including investigations and prosecutions, intelligence, and border operations.
“New Zealand is increasingly being targeted by organised crime groups,” Costello said.