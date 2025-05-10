“The Government is committed to ensuring law and order, so it is investing in the tools and capacity agencies need to meet growing challenges.”

Transnational and serious organised crime threats were “growing worldwide”, she said.

“These groups are increasingly targeting the Pacific and New Zealand, which has some of the world’s highest prices for illicit drugs like methamphetamine and cocaine.”

A Herald investigation into a spike in drug use in New Zealand found the Government was “losing the fight” against organised crime groups, with ongoing efforts at the border being corrupted by the “accelerated growth of organised crime”.

Costello said the extra funding would increase the number of staff protecting the border as well as increasing Customs’ technological capability.

“In 2014, Customs seized 55kg of methamphetamine in the entire year,” she said.

“Last year Customs stopped, on average, 90kg of meth every week.

“In the past two years, Customs and its offshore partners stopped nearly 8.5 tonnes of meth from entering the country and harming New Zealanders.”

Funding will target three key areas in Customs

Targeting those involved in lower-quantity, high-frequency drug smuggling, such as through international mail or airports.

Improving supply chain security and targeting the “trusted insiders” who use these links to help smuggle drugs.

Extending Customs presence overseas, with an additional liaison officer to support investigations and information sharing with global enforcement and border partners.

The Customs funding comprises $21m in operating expenditure and $5.5m in capital funded through Budget 2025, plus an additional $8.2m from third-party levies and fees.