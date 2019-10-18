The winners of Wednesday's monster $38 million Powerball jackpot have come forward.

Two lucky Auckland players pocketed $19,142,857 each after splitting the huge Lotto jackpot.

This afternoon, Lotto spokeswoman Jessica Jordan told the Herald the winners had both claimed their prizes this afternoon.

One was from Central Auckland and the other from South Auckland.

Earlier today the prize money had remained unclaimed, with hopeful punters scanning their tickets to see if they'd won big.

And while $19.1m is only half of what could have been won, it's still a hefty pay-packet which could be used to splurge out on a great number of things.

Sure, you could go on a massive spending spree with your earnings but why not invest it? Photo / Supplied

Or, you could be clever with your cash and invest it where you could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

A spokesperson for Westpac said they'd recommend seeking independent financial advice to ensure it was invested in ways to reflect your savings goals.

That would likely include consideration of a range of options with higher earning potential, such as managed funds.

But assuming you would qualify for the bonus rate every month, you could earn over $300,000 in after-tax interest, the spokesperson said.

"Putting the full amount in our Westpac Bonus Saver account would earn $180,334 in after-tax interest in the first year.

"Putting $19 million in a 12-month term deposit and the remaining $142,857 in a Westpac Bonus Saver account would earn $345,056 in after-tax interest in the first year."

Meanwhile, an approximate interest yield for accounts could earn you between $9000 and $250,000 each year with ANZ, a spokesperson said.

Through the serious saver 1.30 per cent scheme over 12 months, one could earn a whopping $249,161.87.

An online account or private reserve with 0.05 per cent over 12 months, one could earn $9,528.22.

Elsewhere, approximate yields for a ANZ term deposit between one year and five years could earn you anywhere between $500,000 to $2m in interest.

• 1 Year @ 2.70%p.a = $513,000;

• 3 Year @ 2.60%p.a = $1,482,000;

• 5 Year @ 2.70%p.a = $2,656,000.