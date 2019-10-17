New Zealand's latest multi-millionaires haven't come forward to claim their prize ... and it doesn't make cents.

Last night, a massive Powerball jackpot of $38 million was struck and would be shared between two MyLotto players from Auckland.

They would both pocket $19,142,857 each.

So if you live in the City of Sails, bought a ticket online and haven't checked your ticket there could be a tiny, outside chance it's you.

Lotto players should check their ticket online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app where it would be revealed if you had won.

From there, here's what you've got to do.

You're a winner - so what? Here's what's waiting for you inside the winner's circle. Photo / File

To claim a prize, Lotto winners need to hand over their ticket and fill in a Prize Claim Form and don't forget to bring along your bank account details.

If you've won a "major prize" on MyLotto, a message would be sent prompting players to fill in an online Prize Claim Form.

Meanwhile, all winners were invited to visit Lotto NZ's Auckland office in Newmarket to claim their prize in the winner's room.

Not only would players officially receive their prize, but they would also be offered sound advice as well, spokeswoman Kirsten Robinson said.

• Take your time deciding what to do next – don't make any big decisions like leaving your job or making expensive purchases until you've had a chance to work out what you really want to do with your winnings;

• Think carefully about who you tell about your big win – once you tell them, you can't un-tell them;

• Get professional financial advice from a registered financial adviser. Financial advisers are experts in helping people manage their money and have lots of advice to help winners manage their unexpected windfall;

• Have fun! Winning Powerball is an incredible time in a winner's life, so remember to take time to enjoy the experience.

All prizes over $1000 could be claimed in-store at any Lotto outlet or at the head office on Remuera Rd, Newmarket, Auckland.

Regardless of the size, all prizes are required to be claimed within 12 months of the draw date on the ticket.

Meanwhile, if you had hoped to hold onto your lucky, golden ticket think again because Lotto NZ is required to keep all winning tickets.

If winners would like to keep a copy of their tickets, they would want to arrange something about it before claiming their prize.