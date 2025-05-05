Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Debate on ex-Auckland Star site; architects explain champion Te Arai home design; Takapuna camp upgrade details; birds and apartments – Property Insider

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

An exclusive flyover of the second hole at Te Arai Links North Course, set to open in October. Video / Ricky Robinson
Anne Gibson
Opinion by Anne Gibson
Anne Gibson, Property Editor for New Zealand's Herald, has been writing about real estate since 1985 and is a skilled and knowledgeable journalist with deep insights into property as well as other businesses.
Learn more

What of the ex-Auckland Star site, vacant for 36 years? the design of a champion Te Arai home is detailed by architects; details are out on the Takapuna Beach Holiday Park and the problems of birds and buildings: all in today’s Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.