Some of Auckland’s best new homes won architecture awards tonight, including one set among dunes at the Te Arai golf course near Mangawhai, north of the city.
Architecture firm Monk Mackenzie won a Te Kāhui Whaihanga NZ Institute of Architects residential award for designing the new Palimpsest House near the sea.
Neither the architects nor the institute said who owns the house.
“This single-storey private residence occupies the threshold between a stand of new-growth pines and an expansive dunescape. In response to the open, windswept site, the building is conceived conceptually as a single monolithic stratum, pushed low to the ground and hovering just above the surface of the sands,” the architects say.
Jury convenor Guy Tarrant said: “This year’s awards highlight the value architects bring to projects in response to constraints of site, size and budget”.
“These were all drivers for exceptional outcomes and a testament to the ability of architects to turn challenges into opportunities.”
Winning projects also highlighted architects’ continued commitment to exploring affordable housing solutions, featuring intelligent planning and innovative uses of new and sustainable materials, Tarrant said.
He cited the Pocket Houses project by Dorrington Atcheson Architects. The architects had come up with a viable backyard housing model that challenged accepted norms of multi-unit housing design, he said.
The Catalina Bay Apartments were praised for using the protected view shaft of a nearby trig station as the catalyst for a fragmented, stepped form that elegantly engaged its waterfront setting.
Category award winners
Commercial
RTA Studio by RTA Studio and Jack McKinney Architects in association
Horizon by SkyCity by Warren and Mahoney Architects and Moller Architects
Deloitte Auckland by Fisher Partners and Custance Associates
Small project architecture
Washworld by Lloyd Hartley Architects
Karanga Changing Sheds by Pac Studio
So Fresh, So Clean by W3
Enduring architecture
The Point (2000) apartments, Viaduct Harbour by Moller Architects.
The awards panel was Guy Tarrant, Andrea Bell from bell + co in Dunedin, Katrina Keshaw from Keshaw McArthur, Elspeth Gray from Roberts Gray Architects, and Jasper van der Lingen from Sheppard & Rout in Christchurch.
