Architects Monk Mackenzie won an Auckland residential award for what they call Palimpsest House at Te Arai. Photo / Hamish Monk

Separately, the Herald reported in March how plans were approved for an entity linked to Rod Drury to build a partly-sunken home with a guesthouse, pool and surf shed among sand dunes at Te Arai.

Those designs are also by award-winning Monk Mackenzie.

Plans for the front entry of the consented house at Te Arai, as shown in the application to Auckland Council. A Rod Drury entity won consent for this new home.

That planned new home is to be built near the $200 million South Pacific golfing paradise.

NZIA awards tonight also went to Hobsonville Point’s new $150 million Catalina Bay apartments, the SeaLink Wynyard Ferry Terminal in the CBD and the interior of new hotel Horizon by SkyCity.

All up, 36 awards were announced.

Developer Willis Bond's managing director David McGuinness at the Catalina Bay apartments at Hobsonville Point. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Jury convenor Guy Tarrant said: “This year’s awards highlight the value architects bring to projects in response to constraints of site, size and budget”.

“These were all drivers for exceptional outcomes and a testament to the ability of architects to turn challenges into opportunities.”

Winning projects also highlighted architects’ continued commitment to exploring affordable housing solutions, featuring intelligent planning and innovative uses of new and sustainable materials, Tarrant said.

Pocket Houses by Dorrington Atcheson Architects won an Auckland area architectural award in April, 2025. Photo / Simon Wilson

He cited the Pocket Houses project by Dorrington Atcheson Architects. The architects had come up with a viable backyard housing model that challenged accepted norms of multi-unit housing design, he said.

The Catalina Bay Apartments were praised for using the protected view shaft of a nearby trig station as the catalyst for a fragmented, stepped form that elegantly engaged its waterfront setting.

Auckland's SeaLink Wynyard Ferry Terminal by Architectus won an Auckland area award.

Category award winners

Commercial

RTA Studio by RTA Studio and Jack McKinney Architects in association

SeaLink Wynyard Ferry Terminal by Architectus

303 Remuera Rd by Fearon Hay Architects

Horizon by SkyCity: Warren and Mahoney Architects and Moller Architects

Education

Pukekohe High School Learning Block by DCA Architects of Transformation

AUT Tukutuku by Jasmax

Manutara — Murrays Bay Primary School by Warren and Mahoney Architects

Hiwa campus: University of Auckland Recreation and Wellness Centre by Warren and Mahoney Architects and MJMA Architecture & Design Toronto

The pool complex at Auckland University's new Hiwa Recreation Centre.

Heritage

St Mary’s Old Convent Chapel Restoration by Salmond Reed Architects

Grey Lynn Public Conveniences by Matthews & Matthews Architects

Grey Lynn toilets won an Auckland architecture award. Photo / Mark Smith

Housing

Onetangi Cliff House on Waiheke Island by Herbst Architects

Palimpsest House at Te Arai by Monk MacKenzie

Sand Boxes at Piha by Herbst Maxcey Metropolitan Architects

Palmers Beach House Aotea Great Barrier by Leuschke Group Architects

Kawau Island House by Novak+Middleton

Muriwai Farmhouse by Mercer and Mercer Architects

Sefton House by Ashton Mitchell

Prospect House by MAUD

Bush Block by Patchwork Architecture

Palmers Beach house, Aotea Great Barrier, won an Auckland architecture award. Photo / Chris Morton

Housing: alterations, additions

Light Catcher by Jose Gutierrez

Wainamu at Te Henga Bethells Beach by Bureaux

Lava Flow by Pac Studio

St Heliers House by Stevens Lawson Architects

19Q on Waiheke Island by SGA Strachan Group Architects

Alberon by Jack McKinney Architects

Additions and alterations to this Grey Lynn house won a 2025 Auckland architecture award. The project was called 'light catcher' by architect Jose Gutierrez. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Housing: multi-unit

Catalina Bay Apartments by Architectus

The private dining room at One Saint Stephens, new apartments beside the cathedral in Parnell.

One Saint Stephens in Parnell by MAP

Pocket Houses at Avenue Rd by Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Lightbox by Novak+Middleton

Inside one of the luxurious rooms at the InterContinental Auckland. Tardis-like minibar far right. Photo / Dean Purcell

Interior architecture

InterContinental Hotel Auckland by Warren and Mahoney Architects

Horizon by SkyCity by Warren and Mahoney Architects and Moller Architects

Deloitte Auckland by Fisher Partners and Custance Associates

Onyx Bar inside the new Horizon by SkyCity hotel in Auckland - part of Gordon Moller's art work Transcendance can be seen on the wall behind the bar. Photo / Michael Craig

Small project architecture

Washworld by Lloyd Hartley Architects

Karanga Changing Sheds by Pac Studio

So Fresh, So Clean by W3

The Point apartments, 121 Customs St West faces on to Auckland's waterfront. Photo / Sandra Mu, Getty Images

Enduring architecture

The Point (2000) apartments, Viaduct Harbour by Moller Architects.

The awards panel was Guy Tarrant, Andrea Bell from bell + co in Dunedin, Katrina Keshaw from Keshaw McArthur, Elspeth Gray from Roberts Gray Architects, and Jasper van der Lingen from Sheppard & Rout in Christchurch.

