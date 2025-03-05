Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Rod Drury entity wins consent for partly-sunken dune home with guest suite, pool, surf shed at Te Arai South

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

An exclusive flyover of the second hole at Te Arai Links North Course, set to open in October. Video / Ricky Robinson

Plans have been approved for an entity linked to Rod Drury to build a partly-sunken home with a guesthouse, pool and surf shed among sand dunes beside an upmarket golfing estate at Te Arai, north of Auckland.

The new home is to be built near the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property