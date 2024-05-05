The grounds of the new Te Arai Links South Course, which opened this week. Photo / Ricky Robinson

The NZ Herald checks into the luxury golf resort Te Arai Links for an overnight stay that rivalled a night at the White Lotus.

Location: 11 Te Ara Whenua Miharo Kotiti, Tomarata 0974, New Zealand

Getting there: A 90-minute drive from the Auckland CBD, or 25 minutes by helicopter. It’s also around one-hour drive from Whangārei.

Style: Designed by Studio John Irving Architects, the buildings blend seamlessly into the sandy landscape so that they don’t look and feel intrusive in the serene surroundings. The use of natural colours and materials extends to interiors, designed by Jenni Kayne, where luxury, functionality and comfort all meet in a truly calming space.

Price: Start at $525 per night

Perfect for: Feeling like you are off the grid without roughing it. It’s the ultimate destination to get out of the city and feel rested and restored with a loved one or someone who appreciates good wine and, of course, golf.

First impressions: As soon as you drive into the grounds of Te Arai, you feel like you’ve entered another world. In fact, it would make the perfect setting for the next White Lotus series, as it’s expansive enough that you have complete privacy but meets every high-end need. Staff are immaculately presented and attentive and check-in is a breeze, followed by a golf-buggy journey for the short but scenic drive to the room.

Rooms: I stayed in one of The Suites which boasts 45sq m of perfectly positioned space overlooking The South Course and offered glimpses of the Pacific Ocean. The Jenni Kayne interior is a perfect mix of earthy and effortless with a nod to the designer’s California heritage. The huge super king bed was comfortable and the room offered plenty of places to find respite, including the stunning outdoor deck area that overlooked the golf course and was the ideal spot for morning coffee with a wool blanket on your lap. The room also came with a kitchenette, fridge/mini-bar, Nespresso machine and all the bells and whistles one would expect in a luxury stay.

Bathroom: Each bedroom suite has a double-vanity bathroom complete with heated flooring - which was a treat on a cool Autumn morning - and came stocked with amenities including Ashley & Co soap, lotion, shampoo and conditioners as well as hairdryers, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Food and drink: Ric’s has become somewhat of an iconic - and the only - eatery at Te Arai Links, with its relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. From wood-fired pizzas on offer to a kale salad so popular that guests request it from breakfast through dinner. Also of special mention are the coffees, with the perfect flat white to start a morning. I paired it with the eggs benedict with salmon and a side of avocado while I watched the golfers with an early tee time head off. For dinner, I picked the lamb koftas for entree, eye fillet for main and enjoyed them alongside the kale salad - which met the hype.

A second eatery is due to open soon in 2024, with the Ocean Restaurant, positioned over the 18th fairway, currently getting its finishing touches and giving more choice to guests.

Facilities: Of course, Te Arai offers one of the world’s best golf courses, as well as the Playground - an 8000sq m practice putting green and for the golf-enthused. There’s also a golf/merch shop. Beyond stunning golf and dining experiences, relaxation is high on the priority list, with massages and beauty therapy services available right in your room. Private yoga instruction is also available in one of the many scenic locations around Te Arai Links. A range of off-property activities can also be organised.

In the neighbourhood: Virtually nothing. Enjoy the bliss!

Family friendly: The rooms are more than spacious enough to accommodate kids and small families and, with no cars permitted by rooms, it’s safe for kids to explore and roam.

Accessibility: Common areas such as the restaurant, lobby, public restrooms are all accessible and some accessible guest rooms are available. Golf carts are available on the course and for transport around the property. All of the buildings are in close proximity and there are also shuttle services available from course to course.

You can call the hotel for more information.

Sustainability: Te Arai Links is committed to environmental sustainability from the gold course - built to preserve the natural habitat - to its strong focus on conservation. Visitors from all over the globe are educated on respecting and appreciating the surrounding environment as the resort is situated in an area of ecological significance. The course management also takes pride in enhancing the local biodiversity and contributing to the preservation of the wider Te Arai region.

Within the rooms, refillable toiletries are utilised as well as recyclable and biodegradable materials in takeaway amenities such as toothbrushes and pens.

