Local regional winners are eligible for national architecture awards.
Auckland's SeaLink Wynyard Ferry Terminal by Architectus was this week short-listed for an Auckland architecture award. Commercial architecture
SeaLink Wynyard Ferry Terminal by Architectus
13 Maidstone St by ASC Architects
303 Remuera Rd by Fearon Hay Architects
The Botanic Clubhouse & Pool House by Pacific Environments
RTA Studio – Studio by RTA Studio and Jack McKinney Architects in association
Cross designs in the facade of the new office block at 3 Te Kehu Way, Sylvia Park, short-listed for an architecture award. Photo / Michael Craig
Halcyon HQ & Distribution Centre by RTA Studio
Horizon by SkyCity by Warren and Mahoney Architects and Moller Architects
3 Te Kehu Way by Woods Bagot and Peddle Thorp in association
Pohutukawa Roots by John Allen is an art work commissioned for the back wall of the seating area in the porte cochure at the new Horizon by SkyCity hotel in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig Education
Mt Albert Grammar School – Nairn Block by ASC Architects
Pukekohe High School Learning Block by DCA Architects of Transformation
AUT Tukutuku by Jasmax
Manutara – Murrays Bay Primary School by Warren and Mahoney Architects
Hiwa – University of Auckland Recreation and Wellness Centre by Warren and Mahoney Architects and MJMA Architecture & Design Toronto
Hiwa, University of Auckland. Photo / Supplied Heritage
Grey Lynn Public Conveniences by Matthews & Matthews Architects
St Mary’s Old Convent Chapel Restoration by Salmond Reed Architects
Grey Lynn toilets, short-listed for an Auckland architecture award. Photo / Mark Smith Housing
Park Point House by ASC Architects
Sefton House by Ashton Mitchell
Te Arai by Bureaux
Pt Chev House by Crosson Architects
Onetangi Cliff House by Herbst Architects
Sand Boxes by Herbst Maxcey Metropolitan Architects
60 x 6 House by Jose Gutierrez
Palmers Beach House Aotea Great Barrier by Leuschke Group Architects
Palmers Beach house, Aotea Great Barrier, short-listed in March 2025 for an Auckland architecture award. Photo / Chris Morton
Sandtrap by Lloyd Hartley Architects
Prospect House by MAUD
Muriwai Farmhouse by Mercer and Mercer Architects
Palimpsest House by Monk MacKenzie
Kawau Island House by Novak+Middleton
Bush Block by Patchwork Architecture
Meadowbank House by Piper Architects
Waiheke House by Rowe Baetens Architecture
Housing – alterations and additions
Wainamu by Bureaux
Alberon by Jack McKinney Architects
Light Catcher, a Grey Lynn project by Jose Gutierrez
Additions and alterations to this Grey Lynn house were short-listed for a 2025 Auckland architecture award. The project was called "light catcher" by architect Jose Gutierrez. Photo / Sam Hartnett
Water View House by Llewellyn Architecture
Lava Flow by Pac Studio
19Q by SGA – Strachan Group Architects
St Heliers House by Stevens Lawson Architects
Hapua by studio LWA
Northland Point House by Sumich Chaplin Architects
Housing – multi-unit
Catalina Bay Apartments by Architectus
A balcony at the new $120m Catalina Bay Apartments. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Pocket Houses at Avenue Rd by Dorrington Atcheson Architects
One Saint Stephens by MAP
Arahia by Monk MacKenzie
Lightbox by Novak+Middleton
Great North Rd Apartments by Paul Brown & Associates
Glenview Apartments by SGA - Strachan Group Architects and Ashton Mitchell Ltd in association
Waterlily Development by X Studio Architects
The exterior of the Intercontinental Auckland. Photo / Supplied Interior architecture
Deloitte Auckland by Fisher Partners and Custance Associates
The High Life by Rogan Nash Architects
InterContinental Hotel Auckland by Warren and Mahoney Architects
Horizon by SkyCity by Warren and Mahoney Architects and Moller Architects
Onyx Bar inside the new Horizon by SkyCity hotel in Auckland - part of Gordon Moller's art work Transcendance can be seen on the wall behind the bar. Photo / Michael Craig Small project architecture
Washworld by Lloyd Hartley Architects
Karanga Changing Sheds by Pac Studio
Small House in Rocky Bay by Vaughn McQuarrie
So Fresh, So Clean, a new home on a modest budget by W3
Anne Gibson has been the Herald ’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.