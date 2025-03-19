The new building at 25-25 Landing Drive, Māngere, Auckland on March 19 was short-listed for an Auckland architecture award. Photo / Jono Parker

Architects who designed new buildings in the Wynyard Quarter, on Waiheke Island, at Auckland Airport’s The Landing, the University of Auckland and elsewhere are on a shortlist for the best work in the Auckland area.

Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects released a list of 56 projects eligible for this year’s Auckland architecture awards.

Hotels, toilets, new houses, additions and alterations, interiors, apartments, new schools and work on heritage buildings are categories.

Guy Tarrant headed the jury panel with Jasper van der Lingen of Sheppard & Rout, Elspeth Gray of Roberts Gray Architects, Andrea Bell of Bell + Co and lay juror Katrina Keshaw.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 30.