Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects releases Auckland award shortlist

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The new building at 25-25 Landing Drive, Māngere, Auckland on March 19 was short-listed for an Auckland architecture award. Photo / Jono Parker

Architects who designed new buildings in the Wynyard Quarter, on Waiheke Island, at Auckland Airport’s The Landing, the University of Auckland and elsewhere are on a shortlist for the best work in the Auckland area.

Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects released a list of 56 projects eligible for this year’s Auckland architecture awards.

Hotels, toilets, new houses, additions and alterations, interiors, apartments, new schools and work on heritage buildings are categories.

Guy Tarrant headed the jury panel with Jasper van der Lingen of Sheppard & Rout, Elspeth Gray of Roberts Gray Architects, Andrea Bell of Bell + Co and lay juror Katrina Keshaw.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 30.

Local regional winners are eligible for national architecture awards.

Auckland's SeaLink Wynyard Ferry Terminal by Architectus was this week short-listed for an Auckland architecture award.
Commercial architecture

SeaLink Wynyard Ferry Terminal by Architectus

13 Maidstone St by ASC Architects

303 Remuera Rd by Fearon Hay Architects

The Botanic Clubhouse & Pool House by Pacific Environments

RTA Studio – Studio by RTA Studio and Jack McKinney Architects in association

Cross designs in the facade of the new office block at 3 Te Kehu Way, Sylvia Park, short-listed for an architecture award. Photo / Michael Craig
Halcyon HQ & Distribution Centre by RTA Studio

Horizon by SkyCity by Warren and Mahoney Architects and Moller Architects

3 Te Kehu Way by Woods Bagot and Peddle Thorp in association

Pohutukawa Roots by John Allen is an art work commissioned for the back wall of the seating area in the porte cochure at the new Horizon by SkyCity hotel in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig
Education

Mt Albert Grammar School – Nairn Block by ASC Architects

Pukekohe High School Learning Block by DCA Architects of Transformation

AUT Tukutuku by Jasmax

Manutara – Murrays Bay Primary School by Warren and Mahoney Architects

Hiwa – University of Auckland Recreation and Wellness Centre by Warren and Mahoney Architects and MJMA Architecture & Design Toronto

Hiwa, University of Auckland. Photo / Supplied
Heritage

Grey Lynn Public Conveniences by Matthews & Matthews Architects

St Mary’s Old Convent Chapel Restoration by Salmond Reed Architects

Grey Lynn toilets, short-listed for an Auckland architecture award. Photo / Mark Smith
Housing

Park Point House by ASC Architects

Sefton House by Ashton Mitchell

Te Arai by Bureaux

Pt Chev House by Crosson Architects

Onetangi Cliff House by Herbst Architects

Sand Boxes by Herbst Maxcey Metropolitan Architects

60 x 6 House by Jose Gutierrez

Palmers Beach House Aotea Great Barrier by Leuschke Group Architects

Palmers Beach house, Aotea Great Barrier, short-listed in March 2025 for an Auckland architecture award. Photo / Chris Morton
Sandtrap by Lloyd Hartley Architects

Prospect House by MAUD

Muriwai Farmhouse by Mercer and Mercer Architects

Palimpsest House by Monk MacKenzie

Kawau Island House by Novak+Middleton

Bush Block by Patchwork Architecture

Meadowbank House by Piper Architects

Waiheke House by Rowe Baetens Architecture

Housing – alterations and additions

Wainamu by Bureaux

Alberon by Jack McKinney Architects

Light Catcher, a Grey Lynn project by Jose Gutierrez

Additions and alterations to this Grey Lynn house were short-listed for a 2025 Auckland architecture award. The project was called "light catcher" by architect Jose Gutierrez. Photo / Sam Hartnett
Water View House by Llewellyn Architecture

Lava Flow by Pac Studio

19Q by SGA – Strachan Group Architects

St Heliers House by Stevens Lawson Architects

Hapua by studio LWA

Northland Point House by Sumich Chaplin Architects

Housing – multi-unit

Catalina Bay Apartments by Architectus

A balcony at the new $120m Catalina Bay Apartments. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Pocket Houses at Avenue Rd by Dorrington Atcheson Architects

One Saint Stephens by MAP

Arahia by Monk MacKenzie

Lightbox by Novak+Middleton

Great North Rd Apartments by Paul Brown & Associates

Glenview Apartments by SGA - Strachan Group Architects and Ashton Mitchell Ltd in association

Waterlily Development by X Studio Architects

The exterior of the Intercontinental Auckland. Photo / Supplied
Interior architecture

Deloitte Auckland by Fisher Partners and Custance Associates

The High Life by Rogan Nash Architects

InterContinental Hotel Auckland by Warren and Mahoney Architects

Horizon by SkyCity by Warren and Mahoney Architects and Moller Architects

Onyx Bar inside the new Horizon by SkyCity hotel in Auckland - part of Gordon Moller's art work Transcendance can be seen on the wall behind the bar. Photo / Michael Craig
Small project architecture

Washworld by Lloyd Hartley Architects

Karanga Changing Sheds by Pac Studio

Small House in Rocky Bay by Vaughn McQuarrie

So Fresh, So Clean, a new home on a modest budget by W3

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.


