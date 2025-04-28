The application opens for submissions from April 29 and shows many trees and shrubs are planned to be removed and replaced with ones more suited to the environment.

Caravans at the Takapuna Beach Holiday Park. Photo / Doug Sherring

Land use and stormwater discharge consent is sought along with earthworks and drainage and the removal of 54 trees or shrubs, the majority of these being non-native species.

Plans are to plant 31 native trees or shrubs, suitable for coastal areas.

A two-storey administration and staff building, new holiday buildings and campervan, caravan and tenting areas are planned.

The application includes the construction of new sealed internal access ways, landscaping and a new fence along the Alison Ave boundary.

The proposal is a non-complying activity and submissions are due by May 26.

How Takapuna Beach Holiday Park could look if plans which have been notified go ahead.

All up, 33 multi-purpose, camper van parking, caravan parking and tent camping areas are proposed, together with a new reception building, seven motel units along the western boundary, four accessible studio units along the northern boundary, two cabins along the northern boundary, two cabins internally within the site, and one accessible motel unit near the southern boundary of the site.

Plans are for a kitchen and ablution building as well as a playground area to be centrally located within the site.

A separate ablution building is also proposed near the northern end of the site. Small tent-only areas are proposed at the northwestern and northeastern corners of the site.

Big new plans launched for the Takapuna Beach Holiday Park.

The reception building is to have a reception area, communal laundry rooms, staff room, office, toilets, storage and a workshop.

The upper floor will have accommodation for two workers, including one as the manager’s residence, and another as the duty manager’s residence.

The duty manager’s residence is to be a studio unit with a bathroom, and the manager’s residence is to have two bedrooms, an open design kitchen, living and dining, and a bathroom.

Up to four people are proposed to stay in those units.

The Devonport-Takapuna Local Board does not think the application should be publicly notified.

The holiday park at the beachfront site. Photo / Janna Dixon

“The decision to have this development at the Takapuna Campground has already happened and we should do what we can to enable the completion of this project. We are disappointed that trees and shrubs need to be removed,” the application quoted the board as saying.

SJE Takapuna has used council’s cultural value assessment service and contacted tangata whenua to seek input.

Te Rūnanga O Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki, Te Kawerau ā Maki, Te Ākitai Waiohua, Ngāti Te Ata Waiohua, Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Tamaterā and Ngāti Whanaunga were contacted, according to the application.

SJE Takapuna, trading as the holiday park, is owned by Anthony Robert Herring, Stephen Gregory Edwards and Jeanette Rhonda Levien, according to the Companies Office.

In 2019, the council said as part of new lease arrangements, the holiday park would receive significant investment from its new operators to modernise facilities to improve user experience.

Steve and Jeanette Edwards have a long family history of running holiday parks, dating back to the early 1970s when Jeanette’s parents ran a holiday park in Northland, it said then.

A lease of around 33 years had been struck.

Takapuna Beach Holiday Park

Address: 22 The Promenade, Takapuna;

Site area: 1.9ha;

Operator: SJE Takapuna;

Works: upgrading, refurbishment;

Established: operating since the 1940s;

Redevelopment plans open for submission from April 29.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.