People say money doesn't buy happiness but for me, I'd like the chance to prove it.

Imagine this, you're sitting down on the couch and by 8.30pm you're $22 million richer - all your worries about debt are now gone.

But what should you do with your remaining funds?

Sure, you could help out friends and family by dishing out some pocket change which would be a nice thing to do but think big picture.

You could do one thing to remind you of your wealth every morning, spread your toast with $2724 of mānuka honey.

Trade-in your old Toyota Corolla hatchback, which are great cars no doubt, for a brand new supercar.

A McLaren Seena 2019 coupe boasts a top speed of more than 330km/h and you could buy 12, one featuring on Driven for an asking price of $1,825,000.

The McLaren Seena 2019 coupe, worth a cool $1.8 million. Photo / Driven

Say goodbye to your dodgy landlord and expensive rent by purchasing a luxury home with a priceless view of the beach.

Perch yourself above the heart of Auckland city with a penthouse on Customs St East - layout prices start from $12,890,000.

Seascape will be the tallest residential tower in New Zealand, standing at a jaw-dropping 187m high.

Or, you could resign from your job and head overseas to visit that place you've always wanted to go, the possibilities are endless once millions are in hand.

Are you a rugby nut and keen to go to the final? If you got flights to Tokyo, five tickets to the match would cost a mere $32,455 on Viagogo.

Meanwhile, a young Taranaki woman who pocketed $22.3m in January spent a month holidaying in Europe with family.

Next, she's heading to Japan for the Rugby World Cup semis and final - hopefully, played and won by the All Blacks.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind year — a complete rollercoaster of emotions. Even now, I still can't quite believe it happened," the woman said.

"I've got my whole life ahead of me, so I want to make sure that whatever I do next is something that love and enjoy."

An artist's impression of the Seascape penthouse in Auckland. Photo / OneRoof

Last year, 45 Kiwis became overnight millionaires after winning big with Lotto.

Helping out their "nearest and dearest", buying a new house and indulging in some international travel were top priorities for these winners.

More than half put their money towards someone else, 37 per cent opted for travel and 32 per cent of winners bought a new house.

Winning facts of 2018:

• 76 per cent of winners scooped the big one with a Dip.

• Two lucky Lotto players won a $1 million with a Bonus ticket

• 58 per cent of winners said they'd keep working after their win - 56 per cent of Powerball winners said they'd do the same!

• 54 per cent of winners helped their nearest and dearest with their winnings

• 37 per cent of winners indulged in some international travel — flying business class, of course!

• 32 per cent of winners bought a new house

Where 2018's winners kept their lucky tickets:

• The majority of players kept their winning tickets in their wallet (60 oer cent) or phone case (6 per cent)

• However, some winners stashed their ticket away in weird and wonderful places including under a free-standing clothing rack, in an old box in the kitchen cupboard and a passport.

• 10 per cent of winners couldn't bear to hide their ticket anywhere, so kept it on them at all times just in case!