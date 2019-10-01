Harrods in the UK will this next week start selling a jar of Kiwi honey for £1388.

To save you doing the maths, that's equivalent to $2724 per 230-gram tub of golden nectar from The True Honey company.

While there's still a week until its available at Harrods, one individual has already pre-ordered ten jars of the honey batch, which has been limited to only 1,000 jars worldwide.

So what is it that makes this honey so special that the more privileged members of society are willing to drop thousands of dollars to get a taste?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jim McMillan, founder of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.