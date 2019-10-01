Take your time, give something back and set yourself up first before helping others.
Oh, and don't take other people's advice too seriously.
That's the advice for anyone lucky enough to win tonight's $22 million Lotto Powerball draw, coming from a woman who's been there and done that.
The Inglewood, Taranaki woman took home $22.3m in January, inNew Zealand's biggest Powerball win to date.
"It's been a bit of a whirlwind year — a complete rollercoaster of emotions. Even now, I still can't quite believe it happened," said the woman.