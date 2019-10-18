It's the question baffling Lotto punters nationwide, who bought the winning Powerball tickets?

Two lucky Auckland players pocketed $19,142,857 each after splitting Wednesday night's mammoth $38 million Powerball jackpot.

However, they are yet to come forward.

This afternoon, Lotto spokeswoman Jessica Jordan told the Herald there had been no update overnight - the winners were still missing.

So, if you're sitting on a ticket you haven't scanned and you're from the City of Sails, it might pay to check your numbers.

And while $19.1m is only half of what could have been won, it's still a hefty pay-packet which could be used to splurge out on a great number of things.

Sure, you could go on a massive spending spree with your earnings but why not invest it? Photo / Supplied

Or, you could be clever with your cash and invest it where you could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

A spokesperson for Westpac said they'd recommend seeking independent financial advice to ensure it was invested in ways to reflect your savings goals.

That would likely include consideration of a range of options with higher earning potential, such as managed funds.

But assuming you would qualify for the bonus rate every month, you could earn over $300,000 in after-tax interest, the spokesperson said.

"Putting the full amount in our Westpac Bonus Saver account would earn $180,334 in after-tax interest in the first year.

"Putting $19 million in a 12-month term deposit and the remaining $142,857 in a Westpac Bonus Saver account would earn $345,056 in after-tax interest in the first year."

Meanwhile, an approximate interest yield for accounts could earn you between $9000 and $250,000 each year with ANZ, a spokesperson said.

Through the serious saver 1.30 per cent scheme over 12 months, one could earn a whopping $249,161.87.

An online account or private reserve with 0.05 per cent over 12 months, one could earn $9,528.22.

Elsewhere, approximate yields for a ANZ term deposit between one year and five years could earn you anywhere between $500,000 to $2m in interest.

• 1 Year @ 2.70%p.a = $513,000;

• 3 Year @ 2.60%p.a = $1,482,000;

• 5 Year @ 2.70%p.a = $2,656,000.