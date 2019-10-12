Christchurch city councillor Deon Swiggs, who is under investigation following allegations he sent young people "grossly inappropriate messages", has lost his seat today in the local body elections by a wide margin.

Swiggs denies all of the allegations. He lost the Central ward seat to Jake McLellan, who received 1982 votes. Swiggs got 904 votes.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, who was voted in again today, would only say his loss was "inevitable".

"He's obviously had some challenging issues in his life, but that's the reality that he has faced."

In a statement, Swiggs congratulated McLellan saying it was always going to be a very tough election given the code of conduct investigation against him.

"I look forward to hearing from the council as to what this result means for the code of conduct investigation and I will continue to work with my senior legal counsel on the flawed process we have experienced to date."

Garry Mallett.

Meanwhile, in Hamilton's East ward second-time councillor Garry Mallett has been ousted. In 2017, he attracted a formal complaint after using the terms "fags" and "homos" during an official council meeting.

He initially said anyone who was offended should get over themselves. But later apologised at the beginning of the finance committee meeting that he chairs.

"Prior to the recent community and services meeting I made some light-hearted comments to staff referring to the unusual use of pink paper for one of the reports for the meeting," he said.

The former Act Party president was re-elected to council in 2013 after a stint in the early 2000s.

Mark Bunting.

But fellow East ward councillor Mark Bunting, a former radio announcer, has kept his seat despite running foul of many when he sent a lewd message to a female journalist in late 2017.

Bunting faced disciplinary action from the council for the sexual joke but his popularity hasn't faltered after attracting the most votes so far in the East Ward, with 7083.

He apologised for sending the photo.

"You might see a thread on Twitter about a meme I sent privately to someone whom I thought was a mate," he said in social media posts.

"I misjudged the humour and offended them as a result. Needless to say, I feel terrible about it and regret what was an error of judgement and I apologise unreservedly."