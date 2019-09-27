The Christchurch City councillor accused of gross misconduct is demanding the names of the complainants.

Deon Swiggs was accused last week of sending inappropriate late-night messages to three young people aged 13 to 21.

He continues to deny the allegations.

Swiggs told media this afternoon he needs more information before he can answer the accusations.

Advertisement

He says he doesn't want the complainants publicly identified but needs to know who they are before he can respond to their claims.

Swiggs has also expressed his disappointment at the slow progress on the council's initial assessment of the complaints.