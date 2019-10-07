Pharmac has confirmed it will fund three new medicines for lung cancer, breast cancer and multiple sclerosis.

The national drug-buying agency announced today had struck a deal with manufacturer Roche Products to fund the trio of medicines it's been taking public feedback on since August.

They include Kadcyla – a treatment for metastatic breast cancer that was in 2018 subject to a petition to Parliament – along with the lung cancer drug Alecensa and multiple sclerosis treatment Ocrevus.

The drugs will be publicly available from December 1 and are expected to cover 420 patients.

"These medicines are going to make a real difference to the lives of people who, in some cases, are living with very severe conditions and symptoms," Pharmac's acting medical director Ken Clarke said.

Campaigners have for about a year been pressing the government agency to pick up the tab for Kadcyla and another drug, Ibrance, which could prolong the lives of women with advanced breast cancer.

More than 600 Kiwi women die each year from breast cancer, the nation's third most common form of cancer.

Separately, the Lung Foundation this year launched a petition calling for more funding from Pharmac, saying only about 2 per cent of the agency's billion-dollar-a-year budget went to lung cancer.

That's despite it killing five people a day.

The Government in June announced it was putting an extra $60 million into Pharmac's budget. That came after criticism from the Opposition that it had only increase the agency's budget by $10 million in the May Budget.