On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Mother of two Krystal Hekau never lived to learn Pharmac was considering funding the life-extending cancer drug she had been battling for.
She died on May 4, about a month short of her 37th birthday, and a few months before last weekend's announcement about Ibrance.
Hekau joined hundreds at Parliament last October to present a 32,000-signature petition calling for the drug, and others, to be funded. Her husband, Ofa, is filled with pride at her efforts, but laments Pharmac still won't be making a final decision about the drug until April, 2020.
"For them to hopefully one day understand how much I tried. And how much of a fight I put up to be here for them," she said.
Ofa is now looking after their 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son in Auckland's Weymouth, and looking to take the family back to their home, Niue, at the end of year.
"I would have loved to have stayed and worked," he said on Friday.
"But it wouldn't work for my kids. It's easier on them. Maybe at later stage we'll move back to New Zealand."
Pharmac in August proposed funding another life-prolonging drug that had been demanded by patients – Kadcyla – and aims to do so by December.
"Let's see that same urgency with the next lines of drugs," Reed said.
Health select committee where breast cancer sufferers gave their emotional submissions calling for a Pharmac inquiry. / Mark Mitchell
Kadcyla would likely only help up to a fifth of those with advanced breast cancer, while the majority of patients continue to wait for Ibrance, she said.
Trials show the latter drug - taken in conjunction with others - can slow the progress of cancer and potentially prolong the lives of patients by months.
Australia recently gave it public funding, but it costs about $6000 a month to get privately in New Zealand.
Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said there were two drugs it was considering to treat advanced breast cancer: Ibrance (the brand name for palbociclib) and Kisqali (ribociclib). A third supplier could also seek to register, she said.
"We are seeking commercial bids from the suppliers of these medicines," she said.
"If we reach an agreement with a supplier we would then consult on the proposal."
But Williams said cancer medicines were just one tool.
"Most cancers are controlled using surgery and radiotherapy," she said.