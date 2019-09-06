Mother of two Krystal Hekau never lived to learn Pharmac was considering funding the life-extending cancer drug she had been battling for.

She died on May 4, about a month short of her 37th birthday, and a few months before last weekend's announcement about Ibrance.

Hekau joined hundreds at Parliament last October to present a 32,000-signature petition calling for the drug, and others, to be funded. Her husband, Ofa, is filled with pride at her efforts, but laments Pharmac still won't be making a final decision about the drug until April, 2020.

"It's almost giving people false hope," Ofa said.

