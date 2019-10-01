Video footage from a Police Eagle helicopter shows the moment a man was punched repeatedly by a police officer as he was pinned in a headlock, unable to defend himself.

That man now wants the officer punished for brutality. The Independent Police Conduct Authority agrees the use of force by police was excessive.

The incident involved a 35-year-old man who was being arrested at a property in Red Beach, Auckland, on November 2 last year. It happened about 4am that day.

The IPCA said while attempting to help three other police officers already at the scene, a fourth officer arrived and punched the man in the face at least six or seven times.

The officer doing the punching did so all while clutching a torch in his hand.

"This resulted in the man sustaining a broken nose, bruising to his face, a concussion and ongoing physical, cognitive and psychological effects," the IPCA said.

Video footage from the Eagle helicopter was obtained by the man involved and passed on to Stuff.

An officer in the helicopter can be heard saying at one point: "Looks like they're getting the cuffs on him now. Looks like he's being brought under control."

'CAN WE GET AN AMBO? STAFF MEMBER WITH AN INJURED FINGER'

A short time later, a police officer on the ground radios back: "Comms...can we get an ambo to our location? Staff member with an injured finger. This guy's fought pretty hard."

The authority oversaw a police investigation that ensued and carried out its own independent review of the incident.

"Police carried out a criminal investigation and concluded that the use of force was justified in the circumstances and that no employment investigation was necessary."

The IPCA, however, disagreed with the Police findings and result.

It determined that when the punching started, the member of the public was being restrained on the ground by three officers and was in a headlock - unable to defend himself.

"The authority therefore concluded that the force used by the officer during the arrest was not justified and was an excessive use of force."

The IPCA went on to recommend employment proceedings begin against the officer involved and that appropriate sanction imposed.

The Waitematā District Commander, Superintendent Naila Hassan, said its investigation decided there had been insufficient evidence to prosecute the officer - a constable.

"Our investigation involved reviewing Eagle footage, interviewing police staff involved as well as members of the public who witnessed the incident.

"We have taken all of this on board when making our decision."