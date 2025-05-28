Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Wexford Stables land double before Tauranga meeting abandoned because of rain

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Macallan was one of two winners for Wexford Stables at the subsequently abandoned Tauranga meeting. Photo / Kenton Wright

Macallan was one of two winners for Wexford Stables at the subsequently abandoned Tauranga meeting. Photo / Kenton Wright

Wexford Stables’ 3-year-olds prevailed in the survival of the fittest at Tauranga on Wednesday, with Prudentia and Macallan each breaking maiden status in testing conditions.

The opening race of the day had revealed a heavy 10 track, with rain continuing to fall in the Bay of Plenty, but that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing