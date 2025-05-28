Research by Education NZ found international education’s direct financial contribution to NZ’s GDP was $3.7b in 2019.

They contributed about $3b to the NZ economy last year.

Education NZ acting chief executive Julia Wootton said there’s a growing number of first-time student enrolments, but still room for growth.

“The international education sector achieved more international student enrolments over two terms in 2024 than all of 2023,” she said.

“Schools are seeing the fastest growth in international student enrolments amongst all sub-sectors, while enrolments at universities have almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels from 2019.”

Wootton said Education NZ’s work and investment programmes have also made a strong contribution to an increase in NZ’s brand awareness as a study destination.

“This is reflected in ENZ’s Brand Health surveys last year that showed small but significant increases in both prompted awareness and consideration of NZ as a study destination – each up 3% on the year before," she said.

“Boosting international education and export education earnings is a key action for ENZ under the Government’s Quarter 2 Action Plan for NZ.

“Currently, ENZ is involved in the cross-agency work to develop an International Education Growth Plan with the sector, and this work is progressing well.”

The NZ Principals’ Federation said Kiwi students are exposed to a different world view from interacting with international peers.

“This expands their global knowledge and gives them a greater appreciation of global issues," a spokesperson said.

“Many schools have also come to rely on the additional income international students bring to the school, in a climate of low operations grant funding and - pre-Budget 2025 - inadequate learning support funding.

“Schools will continue to rely on the extra income from international students to supplement the continuing need for additional teacher aides in classes and other school improvements.”

NZPF said it’s too hard to predict whether international student numbers will hit pre-Covid levels this year.

“Families of international students coming to NZ may also be planning that their child continues on to tertiary level study in their country of choice.“

“With funding cuts in NZ, especially to the Arts/Humanities in our universities, which drive our high international ranking, international parents may be rethinking their child’s future education in NZ.”