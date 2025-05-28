Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

On The Up: Former age-grade New Zealand cricket rep’s rapid rise to football’s National League

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Code-swapper Christian Leopard opens up about his love of football, as cricket goes on the backburner.
  • Christian Leopard impresses on the football field after cricket career earned him New Zealand age-group and Central Districts honours.
  • After missing the entirety of Napier City Rovers’ 2024 season with injury, he’s on a mission to make the most of his return to action.
  • Code-swapper’s fastest time for the gruelling Bronco fitness challenge is seven seconds quicker than rugby’s all-time record set by All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Cam Roigard.

When Christian Leopard emailed Napier City Rovers to see if any social teams needed an extra player, he couldn’t have imagined the rapid trajectory his football career was about to go on.

Leopard emailed the club – who host the Wellington Phoenix Reserves in second-round Chatham Cup action on Sunday

