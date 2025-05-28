Advertisement
Updated

Mental health crisis: Patients abscond daily from overwhelmed hospital EDs

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Psychiatrists say ED's have become the "default" facility due to lack of community services.
  • Mental health patients are absconding daily from emergency departments because of a lack of community services.
  • Dr Vanessa Thornton and Dr Kate Allan highlight the challenges of managing patients suffering mental distress in overcrowded EDs.
  • Mental Health Foundation CEO Shaun Robinson and psychiatrist Dr Himan Thabrew call for community-based alternatives and a comprehensive mental health strategy.

Mental health patients are absconding “every day” from hospital emergency departments (EDs), which have now become the “default” facility for people in distress amid a lack of community services, according to ED doctors and psychiatrists.

Official information obtained by the Herald gives an insight into the issue at Middlemore

