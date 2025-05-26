Christchurch’s emergency department is seeing over 400 patients a day, raising concerns about safety.
Dr Kate Allan says overcrowding and patient harm incidents are occurring nationwide, not just at Middlemore’s ED.
Health Minister Simeon Brown highlights funding for urgent care services as part of fix, but emergency doctors and GPs say long-term planning and investment is needed.
Official figures reveal more than 400 patients are turning up daily at Christchurch’s emergency department (ED) and others are already seeing “record numbers”.
It is a pattern the head of the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine says is a “significant worry”.
The Herald revealed on Monday serious concerns about patient safety and a lack of staff at Middlemore Hospital’s overcrowded emergency department last winter, which included more than 1500 patients being treated in corridors in the space of just 36 days.
A review written by clinicians said there were 43 patient harm incidents in the same time period - some of which could have involved death or severe loss of function because of delayed care or medical error.
The New Zealand chair of the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and ED physician, Dr Kate Allan, told the Herald such issues are not isolated to Middlemore’s ED.
“It is a significant concern, but it’s not unique to Middlemore. This sort of thing is happening across the country at a lot of our emergency departments and our hospitals,” she said.
Allan said it was concerning that several EDs were already reporting significant numbers of patients.
“Some departments are reporting that they’re having the highest numbers [of patients] they’ve had, so record numbers of presentations already, and we’re not hitting winter yet,” she said.
A Middlemore Hospital ED worker, who asked to remain anonymous, gave the Herald an insight into the current predicament.
“The volumes of patients through the doors increase every year but the resources never grow to match. The ED was built to receive 270 patients a day, and we average 360 and peak at 440,” the staff member said.
Allan said ED overload had become “business as usual” for staff at many EDs, which she said was a “significant worry” when it came to the welfare of staff and patient safety.
“All the low-lying fruit has been picked to improve things and we’re still running at these very high levels of occupancy throughout the system,” she said.
Health Minister Simeon Brown has highlighted the progress being made to see patients in a timelier manner after the reintroduction of ED wait time targets, and said funding for 24-hour urgent care services would help busy EDs like Middlemore.
Five extra security guards had also been employed. It was not clear how many of the new staff in total had been diverted to the ED.
“There is planning for additional staff in the current budgeting year,” she said.
She said one hospital can’t be compared to another due to size, location, staff numbers, budget, management and other factors.
‘Third World’ healthcare
General practitioner Karl Cole, who works at Papatoetoe Family Doctors, said funding issues across the health system could see New Zealand witness “Third World” issues in terms of patient care.
“If we keep on the same track, we’re just going to see hospitals and trying to see 900 people a day, Third World stuff where they shut the gates and people are just outside and they have to come back in the morning,” he said.
He had “huge sympathy for my colleagues in ED” but stressed that healthcare must be seen as “one ecosystem”.
“The lack of any immediate funding for general practice and primary care in the Budget announcement to implement solutions that will alleviate pressures both on our workforce and in hospitals and EDs will be felt by all New Zealanders who access our services,” he said.
The General Practice Owners Association (GenPro) chair Angus Chambers said the Budget “did nothing” to fix a funding and retention crisis in primary care.
Cole, who’s also on the RNZCGP board, suggested a “separate isolated budget” was needed specifically for primary care.
Special rooms have been built outside the practice where Cole works which he says will help his staff deal with a predicted surge of patients this winter - a service he said will prevent patients attending overloaded ED waiting rooms.
“It’s like waiting for a punch to come to the stomach. As soon as the temperature starts dropping, the bronchiolitis, the respiratory problems, on top of the exacerbation of the chronic medical conditions, all start to come in.”
“If we can keep New Zealanders healthy, we will be in a much better place. That starts with preventative care and good primary care and access to primary care,” she said.
Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won News Journalist of the Year at the 2025 Voyager Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year at the NZ Television Awards. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald‘s video team in July 2024.