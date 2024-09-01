The queue outside Ōtara Local Doctors and Urgent Care starts building from 6am, with those waiting telling the Herald that trying to secure an appointment with other GP clinics often means waiting weeks to be seen.
Even at the Ōtara clinic, which offers a walk-in service, patients said they can face lengthy delays if they’re not there early.
The clinic is owned by TāmakiHealth and its chief executive, Lloyd McCann, described the situation as “absolutely heartbreaking” and “gutting”.
The clinic’s community liaison manager, Lorenzo Kaisara, said the queue had progressively got worse in the five years he’d worked there.
“The line just gets greater and greater even in the cold which breaks my heart. To see my people sitting out here and you’ve seen the majority who are in the cold before seven o’clock are Māori and Pacific,” he said.
“They are already sick. They get more unwell sitting out here in the cold”.
Dressed in a thick winter dress, puffer jacket and scarf, Toa Salaina, 44, arrived when it was still dark with her own chair to make the wait on the pavement more comfortable.
She said the wait times were “ridiculous” but even worse if you arrived late in the morning.
“If we come after say nine or 10am, then you’re looking at like a five-hour wait and my dad’s sick.”
She said it was obvious doctors and nurses at the clinic were under a lot of pressure.
“I see how stressed they are. Their staff (the clinic’s GPs and nurses) aren’t appreciated, and they haven’t been valued (by the Government) for the work that they do. The doctors are for our kids, for our people, for our families.”
She wanted more action from the Government.
“It’s one of the major things that need to be reconsidered, especially the wait times.”
“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. We don’t want our patients, our communities, experiencing this. People are desperate to access healthcare,” he said.
The Ōtara clinic is categorised as a “very low-cost practice” – one that gets additional funding to reduce fees so its clients, mostly Māori and Pasifika, can access care.
But myriad issues, including staff shortages, burnout, and an ageing population with more complex and chronic health needs, were causing serious issues.
Ambulance “ramping” – where patients are delayed getting to a hospital bed – is seen as partly due to poor access to primary care, which plays a key role in early detection of problems and preventing serious illness.
McCann said the way GPs were subsidised by the Government was outdated – a concern backed up by several government reports, including the Sapere Report, commissioned by the last Labour Government.
“Primary care is absolutely on its knees. We’re seeing a number of clinics close throughout the country. We’re seeing a number of general practitioners just call it quits because it has got really hard,” he said.
“People are doing work in their own time after hours.”
McCann said general practice wasn’t given the recognition it deserved when considering the overall health of New Zealanders and the functionality of the health system as a whole.
He said when general practice operates well it reduces pressure on hospitals, but said GPs had faced “years” of underinvestment.
“If we have more upfront investment in primary and community care and earlier detection, we stand a better chance of actually keeping people healthy; keeping people in their homes as opposed to in hospitals.”
“I think we’re at the stage where no matter how many new medical student places there are at medical school, no matter how many nurses we train, we’re always going to be playing catch-up,” McCann told the Herald.
Doctor: ‘It’s very stressful when you see the queue’
When the Herald visited the Ōtara clinic, one of its 12 doctors, Dr Niroshika Kotte Arachchige, had been called in to help on her day off because staff were overwhelmed.
She and her colleagues see up to 350 patients a day and despite having a dozen doctors it was “still not enough”.
“For example, today is my day off. But my roster manager called me and asked if I can help the queue because there’s not enough doctors. Two of our doctors are down with Covid,” Niroshika told the Herald.
The week before, she was also called in on a day off and ended up working a 13-hour shift.
She said her nursing colleagues were also “exhausted” and believed fixing primary care should be a priority if the Government was serious about trying to reduce the burden on hospitals.
He acknowledged “long-standing” pressure on primary care and said solutions for GPs and patients relied on recruiting and retaining more doctors and improving remuneration.
Reti said the proposed new medical school would help keep more medical students in New Zealand, and in the meantime suggested greater use of healthcare assistants and technology to ease the patient and paperwork burden for GPs.
The 4% pay increase for GPs included a provision which allowed practices to increase their fees to achieve a total boost in revenue of 5.88%, he said.
The General Practice New Zealand chairman, Dr Bryan Betty, said the offer “does absolutely nothing to address the history of chronic underfunding”.
Reti, who practised family medicine for 16 years in Whangārei, “sincerely valued” the contribution of his former colleagues but said no Budget could deliver everything all groups hoped for.
