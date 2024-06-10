The shortage of general practitioners (GPs) has reached alarming levels, writes Shirley Ross.

THREE KEY FACTS

Shirley Ross is the director of clinical and care services at Oceania, an aged-care and retirement provider.

OPINION

New Zealand is facing an undeniable healthcare crisis that cannot be ignored.

The shortage of general practitioners (GPs) has reached alarming levels, with projections indicating a deficit of 300 GPs within the next decade.

This is compounded by an already overwhelmed GP workforce. Increasing complexity in care, unsolicited work due to a lack of capacity elsewhere and a funding model that is no longer fit for purpose represent a perfect storm.

Simultaneously, the industry is grappling with an exodus of registered nurses (RNs) seeking higher salaries overseas.

This double-edged sword indeed creates a perfect storm that threatens our healthcare system, particularly impacting our elderly population, who rely heavily on consistent and accessible medical care.

It is time to confront an uncomfortable truth: our current healthcare model is unsustainable. Relying solely on traditional pathways and roles within the medical profession is no longer viable.

Instead, we must embrace innovative solutions that empower other healthcare professionals to take on greater responsibilities. One such solution is the upskilling of RNs to become nurse practitioners (NPs), a strategy Oceania has championed since 2020.

Nurse practitioners are highly skilled health practitioners with extensive clinical experience and advanced education, holding at least a master’s-level degree. Their scope of practice extends well beyond that of RNs, autonomously providing the full spectrum of healthcare services, such as assessment, diagnosis and treatment of both common and complex health conditions.

NPs have the authority to request and interpret diagnostic tests, prescribe medications and refer patients to specialists. This expanded role positions NPs as crucial players in alleviating the strain on our overburdened GP workforce.

Oceania has implemented an innovative approach to aged care in New Zealand, introducing a model of care that employs NPs to deliver in-house primary care services to residents within their facilities.

This forward-thinking initiative aims to ensure New Zealanders living in residential aged care have convenient and timely access to primary healthcare, while also alleviating the burden on general practice.

Implementing this model requires more than just recognising the capabilities of NPs; it demands a paradigm shift in how we uplift our nursing workforce. It’s incumbent upon employers to foster ambition and provide clear pathways for RNs to advance their careers.

This includes providing mentoring, support and educational opportunities for RNs to become NPs. By doing so, we can create a sustainable and responsive healthcare system that better meets the needs of our ageing population.

Evidence from our 20 care centres where this model has been established confirms NPs provide a high level of care and support. In a survey completed by Oceania facility managers, clinical managers and registered nurses, we found 96 per cent of participants trusted NPs’ clinical decision-making all or most of the time.

Further to this, 92 per cent of respondents were satisfied or very satisfied with the total coverage of the NP service. We have seen first-hand that the presence of NPs has not only maintained but improved the quality and responsiveness of care for our residents.

In a time where medical knowledge and practices are continually advancing, clinging to traditional hierarchies limits our ability to adapt and respond to current challenges. New Zealand must embrace this change if we are to address the looming healthcare crisis.

Policymakers, healthcare providers and educational institutions need to collaborate in creating robust frameworks that support the transition of RNs into advanced practice roles.

This means not only providing the necessary training and resources, but also challenging the societal and professional biased notion nurses are limited in New Zealand.

While in many linear instances we can’t compete with our counterparts in Australia, we can promote career pathways that inspire Kiwi nurses and create long-term goals that are in equal parts rewarding for them and their clients.

The stakes are too high to ignore. New Zealanders deserve a healthcare system that is flexible, resilient and capable of delivering high-quality care.

The aged care industry cannot wait for the Government to solve our problems. It’s also up to healthcare providers to create opportunities for NPs and build a healthcare model that is not only sustainable, but also exemplary. It is time to break free from outdated conventions and boldly embrace the future of healthcare in New Zealand.