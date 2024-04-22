Former Port of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson goes on trial, recession hits the job market and a candlelit vigil has been held for the Sydney stabbing. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

More than 2000 doctors will go on strike next month after union members today voted to reject Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand’s latest pay offer.

Members of the New Zealand Resident Doctors Association (NZRDA) issued a strike notice covering 2500 of Te Whatu Ora’s doctors after bargaining with the health agency reached “an impasse”.

The strike will see a “full withdrawal” of work for 25 hours from 7am on May 7 to 8am on May 8.

The NZRDA said Te Whatu Ora’s proposals to employees “included a menu of unacceptable elements”, citing pay cuts for some staff among other issues.

NZRDA national secretary Deborah Powell said the proposals were an “unacceptable set of remuneration options, including what would be pay cuts or a pay freeze for nearly 600 registrars including 300 GP trainees in 2025″.

