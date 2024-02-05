The after-hours health service in Central Hawke’s Bay will change from Monday.

The after-hours health service in Central Hawke’s Bay will change from Monday.





There will be a new way to access after-hours healthcare in Central Hawke’s Bay from Monday - a rural telehealth service.

Waipukurau GPs have provided after-hours healthcare for years, including weekend clinics, but with a shortage of available GPs and difficulty recruiting new ones, it has been decided it is time to apply the rural telehealth service in Central Hawke’s Bay.

The service was launched nationwide last year to assist rural practices where access to general practitioners is limited

The service, which operates from 5pm to 8am weekdays, and 24 hours on weekends and on public holidays, can be accessed by calling 0800 2KA ORA (0800 252 672).

The number will be answered by a nurse, and if further advice is needed a nurse practitioner or GP can be contacted. If a prescription is required, this can be supplied via the telehealth service.

Face-to-face consultation, if required, can also be arranged via telehealth.

There is no charge for a nurse consultation, however, payment is required if a further telehealth consultation with a clinician is needed.

If a patient has a Community Services Card or is over 65, they will be charged a lower fee ($19.50).

There is no charge for children under 14.

The rural telehealth service will be available throughout Central Hawke’s Bay from 5pm on Monday, February 12.

In case of a medical emergency, ring 111.