The data also revealed Māori continue to be disproportionately negatively affected by suicide.

The provisional rate of suspected suicide for Māori is 16.3 per 100,000 people in the last financial year. For Māori in the 25-44 years age group, the rate was 2.6 times that for non-Māori in the same age group.

The latest suicide rate data reveals Māori are still disproportionately impacted by suicide. Photo / Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora

Over the past 15 financial years, there has been a 3.6% drop in suicide rates.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said the 617 people were more than just numbers.

“They were someone’s mother, father, daughter, son, sister, brother, life partner, whānau member, colleague or friend. It’s important to keep these people affected by the death of a loved one at the front of our minds today, and every day,” he said.

The Ministry of Health’s acting deputy director general for clinical community and mental health, Geoff Short, said they were committed to improving suicide prevention efforts. He said the new data helped to inform a better understanding of where to direct suicide prevention efforts and reduce the burden of suicide.

For Asian peoples, the rate for this year is 4.8 per 100,000 people – also unchanged. The rate per 100,000 people for Pacific populations, is 7.7 per 100,000 people.





The new data represents all deaths in New Zealand suspected to be suicides. The data is provisional because before a death can be legally described as a suicide, a coroner must rule that the death was self-inflicted.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111

