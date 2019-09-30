A 51-year-old man has been with the murder of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

The arrest comes two years and four months since the builder was last seen.

McGrath, 49, vanished from his Halswell home on May 21, 2017 and he was reported missing two days later.

Detective Inspector Kylie Schaare said police had been investigating McGrath's disappearance "tirelessly".

"I would like to acknowledge the commitment, resilience, patience and professionalism shown by the investigation team and those involved in this case.

"Our thoughts are with the McGrath family today as they come to terms with the fact that the arrest confirms their worst fears.

"While Michael's family were realistic that he would not be found alive, I am sure a small part of them hoped they were wrong.

"They and those who were close to Michael will be grieving and processing today's arrest.

"The arrest is another step in this journey and now there will be a judicial process to follow."

In 2017, police searched through 2500 tonnes of rubbish at the Kate Valley Landfill while investigating McGrath's case.