"The New Zealand citizenship document ... may not be valid given your client's partner was a holder of a Chinese passport ... and this should not be possible as Chinese authorities don't allow for dual citizenship," Smith wrote in the email to Harris Gu of TDA Immigration on September 17.
"Therefore ... perhaps by submitting the New Zealand citizenship document, it potentially may have been misleading and (breaches immigration rules) if not valid."
Smith said also in the email that immigration officers were not required to be familiar with the Citizenship Act 1977 to be raising such concerns, and was not obliged to contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Gu has written to various authorities including Immigration, Internal Affairs and Foreign Affairs seeking clarification.
He wanted to know if NZ citizenship issued to migrants who choose to retain citizenship of a country that did not allow dual citizenship are considered "invalid" or a "false document".
Hu also raised concerns about whether in this case, would New Zealand authorities would inform the Chinese Government that the applicant's citizen partner was also a Chinese citizen.
INZ assistant general manager Jeannie Melville said she could not comment on this specific case without a privacy waiver.
"In general terms, INZ does not have a problem with dual citizenship," Melville said.