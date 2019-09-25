On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Three Malaysian nationals who came to New Zealand as tourists were refused entry at the Auckland Airport on Monday night and put on the next flight back.
Figures released to the Herald by Immigration New Zealand revealed China topping the list of foreign nationals being refused entry, with 534 in the 12 months to the end of last month. Brazil was number two with 140, followed by Malaysia on 136.
National border manager Dana McDonald said privacy considerations meant INZ was limited on what it could say about why the three were denied entry.
"However, based on the evidence, immigrationofficers determined they did not meet all of the entry requirements to be permitted to enter the country and weren't bona fide visitors," McDonald said.