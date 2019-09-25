A Chinese pop star living in Auckland - with more than 6.25 million followers on social media - is being seen as the answer to reversing declining visitor numbers from the Asian country.

Visitor numbers from China have been dropping, falling by about 20 per cent from last year, despite this being the China-New Zealand Year of Tourism.

Ai Meng Meng, 36, a singer who has performed on live television to viewers numbering in the hundreds of millions, has been appointed as an official influencer for the NZ China Travel and Tourism Association.

Meng Meng's first encounter with NZ

