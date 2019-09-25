On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Ai Meng Meng, 36, a singer who has performed on live television to viewers numbering in the hundreds of millions, has been appointed as an official influencer for the NZ China Travel and Tourism Association.
Meng Meng's first encounter with NZwas an international student studying English in Hamilton six years ago. She fell in love with its clean, green beauty and friendly people, and decided to move here permanently in 2016.
"I love it here and feel so refreshed everyday, New Zealand is very different to China and its peaceful isolation makes this a perfect place for Chinese people to come and recharge," Meng Meng said.
"It is an honour to be given this role to promote New Zealand to people back home, I am not doing it for the money but because I genuinely love NZ."
Meng Meng gained popularity in China after being placed fourth in China's Super Girl television singing competition in 2006. The show, based on Simon Fuller's Pop Idol franchise, had a viewership of 280 million at its peak.
Meng Meng was a member of a rock band in Beijing and was performing in a bar when she was talent spotted by a television director who asked if she wanted to perform in televised competitions.
Now a mother of a 3-year-old daughter and a 10-month-old son, Meng Meng said she was thrilled to have been asked by NZCTTA boss Simon Cheung to be its ambassador.
"It's given me a chance to show my fans that I haven't disappeared and to share my new life in my new country," she said.