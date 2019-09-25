On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
What was new was talk of a trade agreement she is expected to announce tomorrow to eliminate tariffs on climate change-related goods, services and technology and cut fossil fuel subsidies.
Not many countries have signed up so far, and Ardern used her speech to ask more countries to support it.
Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern delivers speech to the United Nations
She also provoked some laughter with references to hobbits and sheep, but the tone was mainly solemn as it focused on March 15 and the way it had changed New Zealand.
The experience had obliged her to tackle social media harm, something that unilateral action from New Zealand would not dent.
Her speech included a request for social media users to think about how their online posts and tweets could impact a child, woman, person of faith or someone from the rainbow community.
That could have been directed at one particular Twitter user, but Ardern said later that Trump wasn't her only target.
"That idea that actually we're living in a borderless environment applies not just to politicians. There are a number of people who hold positions of power, role models, they're seen as persuasive influences.
"In an increasingly borderless world, that comes with a responsibility on all of us."
Not directing anything at Trump that could be seen in a negative light is a diplomatic dance that Ardern is familiar with, though she has previously called him out when he told Congresswomen to go back to the."crime-infested places from which they came".
There was one aspect of Trump's speech that would not have seemed out of place in Ardern's.
Trump called for women in society to feel safe.
Last year Ardern received spontaneous applause from the UN assembly when she said "MeToo must become WeToo", but with the Labour Party's recent mishandling of a sexual assault complaint, that was a message that was conspicuously absent this year.