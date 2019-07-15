COMMENT

This morning we finally got to see what it takes for Jacinda Ardern to directly call out Donald Trump, who on Monday told four elected non-white Congresswomen to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came".

In Trump's sights were Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. All except Omar were born in the US.

The Prime Minister has been reluctant to weigh in on Trump, but this morning on Radio NZ she pushed back.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Usually I don't get into other people's politics, but it

Related articles: