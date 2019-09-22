Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to unveil a New Zealand-led trade initiative to remove tariffs on climate change technology and cut global fossil fuel subsidies while in New York this week.

And while her brand is seen to have taken a hit in the wake of Labour's botched handling of complaints against a former Labour staffer, her international standing appears to be undiminished.

She has been invited to several high profile events this week, including delivering the keynote address at the UN's Climate Action Summit tomorrow (NZT), for which UN Secretary-General António Guterres specifically shoulder-tapped her.

Before her address,

A leader in dealing with agriculture

Trade policy as a climate change tool

'Risk of being seen as two-faced'