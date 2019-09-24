COMMENT:

There were four items on Jacinda Ardern's Tuesday (NZT) agenda in New York that could have made a big news splash on any given day.

But the one that may have the most lasting impact may be the one that garnered the least attention: trying to fix the internet.

Described by Mfat officials as New Zealand's biggest day at UN, Ardern began with her first in-the-flesh meeting with Boris Johnson.

A potentially lucrative free trade deal with the UK and preserving a young Kiwi's OE would be a big deal, but with the omnishambles that is Brexit, there is

